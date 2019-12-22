The decade will wrap up in a few weeks but Timaya and Hushpuppi don’t appear to want to wrap up their feud with the decade. It appears they want to be on the list of the first celebrities to have a dispute in the coming decade.

Just after Hushpuppi schooled Timaya on ‘what is’ and ‘what is not’ about throwing shades at people for wearing fake items, that singer has given a response to him.

Timaya posted a video on his Instastory to dare Hushpuppi to return to Nigeria if he feels he has an opinion about what his happening in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He shunned Hushpuppi’s previous remark, stating that he doesn’t respond to people in exile but if Hushpuppi thinks he is man enough, he should come home and talk to him.

Watch video below;

HOT NOW