IK Ogbonna’s former wife, Sonia La Reina, has spoken on life after their separation.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, a fan asked the Colombian woman how she is coping with being a single mother.

The pretty lady responded that she is actually enjoying every bit of it and she loves that she can move at her own pace because it’s super fulfilling.

See a screenshot of her post below:

In other news, Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson who is mother of 3 has just announced that she is expecting baby number 4. The Nollywood actress shared the good news on her IG page this afternoon.

