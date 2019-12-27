It was stated in a popular adage that when a Lizard falls from a tall tree, it will nod its head to commend itself for a job well done. That s he current case of Nigerian singer, Brymo who has now taken to social media to declare himself Nigeria’s artiste of the decade.

The “Ara” singer went on twitter to brag about his music abilities and the success of his “Ara” song which undoubtedly recorded massive airplays when it was still trending.

Although many people have placed him in the category of artistes that are no longer relevant, Brymo has stood up to fight the minds of Nigerians again tht he is more than what they see. He wrote on Twitter;

I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade .Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honor it was my voice ..S/o @Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative’

