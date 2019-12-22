An Instagram comedian has reportedly lost his life after he was hit by a stray bullet.

The sad incident was revealed by a close friend to the deceased on social media and he further revealed that the shots were fired at an end of the year party by some drunk police officers in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

While agitating for justice on his social media handle, the friend of the deceased identified as Olawale Odejimi Yusuf stated that Owonikoko was shot dead by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Yusuf stressed that the Abeokuta-based comedian, Owonikoko had joined some other friends in attending an end of the year party. He said some officers attached to a prison that was nearby, managed to sneak out of their duty post and join the celebration.

“They attached the mobile police officer with the Nigerian prison yard, Oba, here in Abeokuta. And dredgers are doing their end of the year party. So two officers sneaked out and came to the party as well. They got drunk and started threatening people that they we kill them. “So they started shooting, unfortunately, the bullet hit my colleague on the chest and stomach RIP Bro missing you already we want justice please the boy is a comedian as well,” Yussuf said.