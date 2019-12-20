Top rapper, Ice Prince has advised Africans to start impeaching some of their leaders following the recent impeachment of US President, Donald Trump.

The rapper is advocating that Africans should learn from Trump’s impeachment and start thinking of tolling that line as well rather than just following it on TV like FIFA World Cup.

Yesterday, Donald Trump was reportedly impeached by the House of Representatives making him the third US president in history to be impeached. The house voted on two charges that the president abused his power and that he obstructed congress.

Check Ice Prince’s post below…

Ice Prince rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time. He won the 2009 Hennessy Artistry Club Tour. His debut studio album “Everybody Loves Ice Prince” was released in 2011. He has since released a couple of albums.

