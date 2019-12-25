Tacha has shared photos of the interior of a Mercedes Benz car that her fans presented to her as a gift for her birthday yesterday.

Her fans went extra mile to show just how much they adore her and they surprised her with a brand new Mercedes Benz car gift at her birthday party.

Shortly after that, another reality TV star, Nina, threw a subtle shade at Tacha over the car gift she got from her fans (Titans) as she celebrated her 24th birthday.

Now she has posted photos of the interior of the car;

