Veteran Nigerian actress Alice Iyabo Ojo has officially turned 42 today and she is happy and grateful to hit a new milestone in her life.

She took to her Instagram page to share stunning new photos of herself looking all elegant for her 42nd birth anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! I really wish I could scream my voice across the universe to show how happy of a Queen I am today… There have been many hurdles but today isn’t about so many words. It’s been a tremendous year for I have accomplished many of the goals that I set for myself. Your girl is 42 💃🏻 💃🏻💃🏻 come click a glass with me🍷 🥳 for I am a woman who knows she’s a queen 👑 😍😍😍”

