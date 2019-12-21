Nollywood actress, Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode fondly reffered to as ‘Toyo Baby” has reportedly got engaged to the man of her dreams

The 25year old who’s an advocate against premarital sex took no time at all in showing off the expensive gem on her left finger.

Though Julianna is yet to reveal the proposal story as well as who her groom to be is, many have taken to her Instagram page to drop congratulatory messages

With just a few days to the end of the decade, it appears fans are soon to hear wedding bells in 2020 when the actress and author would officially tie the knot

Check out the photo here;





After getting so many congratulatory messages, Toyo shared another video on instagram and caption it

My ring story!

After my last post, I saw so many congratulatory messages, DMs, Whatsapp messages, and some people called me…….wow….so much love from all of you, y’all definitely wish me well……OLUWA OHHHHHH…..HA…BABA….I NEED A RING OH😢😢😢 I was just excited about the delivery from @d.s_adornments lo ba tan bayi ohhh👀👀👀👀👀

By the special grace of God, my next ring story will be the real ring story

AMEN AMEN AMEN….FIRE🙌🙌🙌 ring

watch Video below