Nigerian pop singer John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille has taken to his social media page to talk on how an individual can handle someone they are having a crush on.

While revealing that he had a crush on a lady identified as Efe, he met briefly in 2015, but was not able to express himself, the singer admonished his fans to always take that bold step to express their feelings to their crush.

He wrote:

At around this time four years was the last time I’d run into Efe. Never saw her again after that time. Moral Lesson: 2020 is almost here, if you really like or love someone, you should let them know. Instead of crushing from a distance all year just give it a shot. Worst case scenario they say no. It won’t be the end of the world, you won’t die.

I’ll be waiting for your testimonies, all the best.

HOT NOW