Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim appears to be taking some necessary precautions to avoid getting her heartbroken.

The actress whose breakup from Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim made news headlines some months ago has taken to IG to reveal measures that she will be taking in 2020 to prevent another heart-break.

She wrote:

“As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption “ WHO GET AM? I will leave it up for at least 48 hours just to be sure I’m allowing the right person into my life. Experience na best teacher ooo!!! I won’t be played anymore 😂 ladies please feel free to claim your boo if he’s posted up on my page!

And please Claim him with receipts. I stand for women supporting each other and the bond of sisterhood. 2020 don’t let these playas play us. 😂 #atoasttolife #Liberia.”

See post below:

