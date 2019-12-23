We can now say that there is one less controversial journalist off the shores of journalism as Popular controversial Journalist Kemi Olunloyo announced retirement.

Madam Kemi who is known for her controversial topics and trolling of celebrities gave her fans the report on her page recently.

She stated that her journalism career is now closed and she has decided to retire to become an Evangelist leading youth to christ.

She announced her retirement on her pages recently as she closed down all her verified pages on social medias.

All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. What’sapp also deleted and phone contacts deleted. Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria 🇳🇬

I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020. Join @evangelistkemi

#EvangelistKemi💜 PAGE REMAINS OPEN TO READ ARCHIVES. I WILL BE VISITING OTHER PAGES BUT ONLY ACTIVE @evangelistkemi

