Khafi Kareem is still very excited at her recent engagement to the love of her life, Gedoni. The Big Brother Naija reality TV show star has not stopped sharing photos of her romantic vacation with her fiancee and she has not got over the shock of her engagement, so have we as well.

No one ever fancied the couple to get past the romp they had in the Big brother Naija house, of which they both blatantly denied after the show. It’s apparent they pulled a fast one on us by keeping whatever they had on under the cuffs. Quite a smart one we must concede. See more beautiful photos from their romantic getaway below:

READ ALSO: “I didn’t like Gedoni” – OAP Dotun speaks after Khafi and Gedoni’s engagement

HOT NOW