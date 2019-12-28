The drama between the king Oba Adewale and his estranged wife, Chanel chin doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Chanel chin who was wife to the Oluwo of Iwo kingdom was sent packing from the palace last weekend alongside her child without food or money to embark on a trip to Lagos from Iwo where she would head for Canada.

And since then we haven’t had the last of them.

This morning, the estranged wife, Chanel posted an encryptic message on her Instagram page that reads:

“Maturity speaks. Since the Oluwo of Iwo has gone to the media to air his dirty laundry, I have remained silent. He has gone on a personal mission to destroy my character ith fabricated stories….i have remain silent. As a mother of a small baby, all of this is unnecessary and very immature. Out of respect for the stool i have not spoken of what i went through in the last 4 years. Please let MATURITY rule. If a king does not RESPECT himself or his stool….who else will? People of God, let us be honest with ourselves, this is not the Ist or the last time that we have watched this individual fabricate and publicly destroy someone….kings are supposed to uplift and not oppress. love and light.”

And the King responded to her post thus:

“The Horse is waiting but you can’t force the passenger!!! To who cares to listen….ticket has been provided since 18th of December, 2019, 5 star hotel fully paid till date of travel!! And ask yourself a question….can a Canadian be stranded in Nigeria even if a ticket is not provided?? The Candaian embassy and Government is one of the most responsible in the world. If someone chooses to stay back for whatever reason, its none of our business. The needful has been done by providing the necessary travelling arrangements.”

