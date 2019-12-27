A Nigerian lady went astray from the popular belief that Nigerian ladies are leeches who would take and never give back as she buys a boyfriend a car. It was a surprise gift for the young man this Christmas as he never expected it. According to the lady, she saved N10,000 every week for two years to purchase the car. She also added that she did that after a friend mocked her for dating a broke guy who doesn’t have a car.

This is a queen that we stan. Go girl, you’ve got this man’s heart forever!

See Photos below:

