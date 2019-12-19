A Nigerian lady identified as Bolanle on Twitter has taken to the platform to share the hilarious story of how she bought a few grains of jollof rice and whatnot as proteins. She lamented that the food was not up to 10 spoons as she was not filled even after paying a hefty sum. Read her short but hilarious story below:

I can’t get over spending about 12k on this food only for them to count rice inside plate for me… The thing was like 10 spoons. When I was complaining to Kemi, the waitress came to whisper in my ears; ma, you can order extra portion of rice for 2k? Lmaooooo aunty is I whooze you???? They had snails for 7k without sides, Asin you have to pay extra for sides after spending 7k on snails???? We saw the signs and didn’t leave

HOT NOW