A Nigerian lady has taken to twitter to reveal the shocking but sad incident that happened to her. The lady identified as Halima Teni Jamiu on Twitter revealed how a man walked into her store to purchase items worth N25,000 and spent a way lower currency in place of the real value.

Halima who is currently In shock revealed that she was hypnotized as she didn’t notice the foul play until the man made away with the goods he purchased from her store. She found out after he had left that it was a pile of 10naira notes sliced in between two N1000 notes. Read her account below:

I just got swindled guys.. A man bought goods what of 25k with me a while ago, he dropped 26k saying he is gonna come back.. I was doing calculation few minutes ago and found out i have been jazzed… Its all ten nairas and five nairas with a thousand naira… 25k😭😭😭😭😭😭



HOT NOW