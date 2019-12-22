The Lagos State Government has commenced the process for the relocation of the Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa in the Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Friday, engaged stakeholders on the construction and upgrade of the network of roads within the new location ahead of the relocation.

He said the stakeholders would soon start receiving agents of the government, who would make a necessary assessment of the property that would be affected.

He said the government officials would also serve notices and carry out other responsibilities in line with the project.

The commissioner urged stakeholders to accord the government officials the necessary support while relevant institutions of government would work out appropriate compensations for the affected property.

According to him, the project is expected to transform the landscape of the new location and positively impact lives by providing succour to many Lagosians.

Salako said that by approving the infrastructure upgrade of the host community and the delivery of the project site, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had commenced the process of the long-awaited relocation of the Computer Village.

He said Ahmed Mohammed Road, Ogunyemi Damisa Street and Abubakar Street would be rehabilitated.

“I am happy to note that this is a landmark event, which in no small measure accentuates our commitment to achieving an orderly, sustainable mega city that is friendly to business and tourism,” he said.

HOT NOW