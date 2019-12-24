Few hours after Lil Kesh and Young John pulled a ‘humpty dumpty’ on stage, the “Efejoku” crooner has now explained what caused stage mishap while they were performing at Olamide Live In Concert show.

They were almost wrapping up their performance when his producer, Young John came on stage to join him in the euphoria of the moment and give his performance a resounding finish.

However, his entrance didn’t go down well as he slipped on stage, tripping himself and the singer to the floor.

In an attempt to douse the awkward situation, Lil Kesh threw John a big hug, jumping on the producer who again accidentally slipped bringing both men down to the floor one more time to the amazement of fans who had just had a dancing spree.

The duo however wrapped up the performance and exited the show almost immediately.

Reacting to the slip and fall on Instagram, Lil Kesh wrote;

The stage was slippery from the start, but I held it strong till the last song, and boom I found myself on the floor with a busted lips,I was trying to figure out who and why, and Behold was my Dear BROTHER,@youngjonn Jiggy NASO we carry this our rough play reach outside last last 🤣🤣🤣 but that second SMACKDOWN was crazy tho, my back dey pain me

