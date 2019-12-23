Linda Ikeji’s sister, a 21-year-old event planner, Sandra Ikeji is ready to tie the knot with her beau. The surprised bride was lured into a supposed friend’s end of year party only to find out it is her own bridal shower.

It was a memorable all-white bridal shower which was held at the beach yesterday, Dec. 22nd. Friends and loved ones were on the ground to make it a great day for her.

“Oh I thought I was attending a friend’s end of year party..and Bang it was actually my bridal shower … can’t keep calm it’s my wedding week nd my best friends are here for me. Thank you for honoring me babes#thesbond” she wrote.

See photos and video below

HOT NOW