Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has shared photos from her luxury trip with her Son, Jayce, in a private jet on their way to her sister, Sandra Ikeji’s Wedding.

The blogger noted that it was her son’s first time flying a private jet.

She shared the photos with Caption …

“Jayce flying his first Private Jet at 1! Hehe. You better always obey your mother o. ��. Off to Owerri with the clan for @sandraikeji wedding. #soblessed!”

HOT NOW