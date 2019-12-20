Following his impressive performances for Lille so far this season, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is attracting the interest of Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, Osimhen is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

SkySports reports that the 20-year-old is said to be happy at Lille and his priority is to help them secure qualification to next year’s Champions League, while continuing to develop his game. He may not likely turn down a juicy offer to move to the highly-celebrated English Premier League.

Lille are currently third in Ligue 1, four points behind second-place Marseille but 11 behind league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and Osimhen has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far.

Two of those came in the Champions League, including one against Chelsea in a 2-1 home defeat, as Lille went on to finish bottom of Group H.

He had been developing under the guidance of assistant manager Joao Sacramento, who is now Jose Mourinho’s number two at Spurs.

Lille’s sporting director Luis Campos, who signed Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer, is also known to be a good friend of the new Tottenham boss.

Osimhen, who has also spent time at Wolfsburg in Germany, is currently the second-highest performing striker in Ligue 1 behind Wissam Ben Yedder, according to Wyscout data, above the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Memphis Depay.