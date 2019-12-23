BBNaija 2019 housemates, Sir Dee and Tacha have been friends since the competition and has kept to it after the house.

Sir Dee took to his Instagram page to wish his best friend and fellow reality star, Tacha who turns 24 today a happy birthday.

Sir Dee expressed that he is really happy with the progress Tach’s has made since the end of the show, as he described her as his “bestie.”

Sir Dee wrote ;

Happy birthday T. It’s refreshing to see people like you who love so deeply and care so well for those around you. You are both selective and intensely protective of your friends and that makes you one of a kind. Here’s to more love and laughter in your life. May this new chapter in your life herald growth in all ramifications. Love you Bestie❤

HOT NOW