Sir Dee, One of the Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates who was also a colleague to Tacha, has penned a lovely birthday message to the reality TV star as she celebrates her birthday today.
Earlier today, we reported that Birthday messages and well wishes have started rolling in for Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha, as she clocked 24years today.
A checkup on her name on Twitter exposes us to series of videos that show her fans doing the most unbelievable to celebrate her birthday, some went as far as crying to celebrate her.
A December birthday has to be the most fun birthday ever!
Read Sir Dee’s message to Tacha below;
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday T. It’s refreshing to see people like you who love so deeply and care so well for those around you. You are both selective and intensely protective of your friends and that makes you one of a kind. Here’s to more love and laughter in your life. May this new chapter in your life herald growth in all ramifications. Love you Bestie❤
