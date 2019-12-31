Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice wedded his baby-mama, Olasunkanmi at the Oriental hotel, in the cheering presence of their friends and well-wishers. The couple had their traditional engagement and court wedding last Thursday, December 26th.

See more photos from the white wedding below…

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has placed travel restrictions on his ministers. The ministers can only travel out of the country eight times in a year.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed.

According to him, Buhari has directed that no Minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter.

Also, according to Mohammed, no minister on a trip outside the shores of the land should go with more than four aides.

HOT NOW