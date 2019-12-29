The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams, has painted a gloomy picture of what Nigerians should expect going forward and this includes the likely breakup of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In their places, a new party would emerge ahead of the general elections, he predicted in an interview with Daily Sun.

He also predicted that 2020 would be a year when President Muhammadu Buhari will throw more former governors and members of the opposition political parties in jail.

Here are the nine predictions as declared by Aare Adams:

1. I don’t foresee any magic. There won’t be something different from what happened in 2019. I forsee a situation where the president would be looking forward to clamp down on his opposition.

2. I foresee a situation whereby the president would want to jail most of the governors that have trials.

3. I foresee a situation that the president would want to use anti-corruption to cow down most of the opposition and those who don’t believe in his cause.

4. I foresee a situation where new party may come out within 2020 and 2021. I foresee the two major parties will break and new party will surface.

5. I foresee a situation that more civil society groups will come out stronger.

6. I foresee a situation where many people we thought were powerful, their secrets will be opened and the whole world would know that most of them are enemies of this country.

7. I foresee our judiciary, some of them standing on their feet, that if you want to remove me, remove me, I cannot continue this way.

8. Talking of the economy, I foresee international community coming against our government. If care is not taken, sanctions would come from international community. From what happened in 2019, the international communities were not pleased with the process of our democracy.

9. I foresee a sanction from the United States of America; I foresee a sanction from EU.

If the federal government does not manage our international relations very well, the crisis between the government and the international community will be worse than the military because a statement that came from the spokesperson of the president that we are not answerable to the US, Britain and EU, that statement would generate a lot of annoyance because these are the powerful forces in global scene. They control World Bank, they control IMF, they control United Nations about 99% of the institutions that we use to govern the whole world, they control them.

You are not answerable to them, but you get grant from them and they are selling world equipment to you.

10. I foresee international community blocking our citizens from traveling to their countries. There’s an approval of budget of $30 billion. Already Nigeria owes about N25 billion, the calculation of $30 billion will almost get to N11 trillion.

A country with that kind of debt is in bad shape. Nobody will be thinking of bringing an investment to that country and nobody will be thinking of even borrowing more money to that country.

It would bring more inflation to our society and value added tax has been increased from 5.5 to 7.5% and when cost of living is being hiked and wages are not high, there will be serious problem. Definitely, we should expect a serious economic hardship in 2020.

HOT NOW