Popular Zanku dancer, Iwe Pascal popularly known as Poco Lee is proud to announce that he has graduated from the University. After upgrading his mother from roasted plantain seller to a supermarket owner, he concluded the year by graduating from Lagos State University (LASU).
The sensational dancer, hype man, and of course the gbe body propounder took to his Instagram page to share the good moments as he donned a white T-shirt with the inscription behind saying: ‘Marlian wey no drop out’.
See another photo below:
Poco Lee received ovation last week after he elevated the status of his mother from a roadside seller to a shop owner. The dancer shared a before and after photo of his dear mum on his official Instagram page.
HOT NOW
- The woman warned you to leave her husband – Lady reveals why Angela Okorie was attacked by thugs not gunmen
- Tiwa Savage warns Teni to stay off her Wizkid, calls her out on stage (Video)
- Tobi Bakre posts his new girlfriend – Kim Oprah throws shade moment after (Photos)
Discussion about this post