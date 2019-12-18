Popular Zanku dancer, Iwe Pascal popularly known as Poco Lee is proud to announce that he has graduated from the University. After upgrading his mother from roasted plantain seller to a supermarket owner, he concluded the year by graduating from Lagos State University (LASU).

The sensational dancer, hype man, and of course the gbe body propounder took to his Instagram page to share the good moments as he donned a white T-shirt with the inscription behind saying: ‘Marlian wey no drop out’.

See another photo below:

Poco Lee received ovation last week after he elevated the status of his mother from a roadside seller to a shop owner. The dancer shared a before and after photo of his dear mum on his official Instagram page.

