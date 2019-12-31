Last night, Naira Marley held his highly anticipated MarlianFest concert in Lagos.

Some fans caused pandemonium at the Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos last night after they reportedly tried to forcefully gain entrance into the #MarlianFest concert.

It was gathered that trouble started when some Marlians tried to force their way into the venue of the concert without tickets.

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) were said to have pounced on them and started arresting the fans for disrupting the concert.

Operatives of the Task Force were seen in viral videos arresting some of the fans and locking them in their waiting van.

n another video shared online, fans were seen running in different directions as they scamper for safety around the Hotel where the Marlian Fest was taking place.

Some Marlians who were also detained inside the Task Force’s ‘Black Maria’ were heard crying for help.

One of the fans who was detained inside the Black Maria shared a video of other fans being arrested by the Task Force and called on Naira Marley to come to their rescue.

He tweeted:

Please @officialnairam1 #MarlianFest #MarlianFestOutfit @officialnairam1 please they are really harassing us here please help retweet marlians we are locked up in the black vechicle here since please @officialnairam1 say something here please am a truly marlians God no go shame u pic.twitter.com/rHY06z32l8 — Robostar (@Robostar10) December 30, 2019

Marlians no dey buy ticket, Marlians dey jump fence.. Eko Hotel in chaos 😁😂 #MarlianFest pic.twitter.com/xHb5skQZdZ — Best Baba 🇳🇬 (@iambestb) December 30, 2019



That guy crying is not a marlian — Philip Teddy (@philip_teddy) December 30, 2019

