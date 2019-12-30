The Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi has taken to social media to talk about his marital issues.

The news about their breakup was announced on his Instagram page on Sunday, December 15.

In an Instagram post, the king has addressed his marital issues and those he claimed are judging him. The king asked people not to judge him when they do not know what went down in the marriage.

He said he never did anything wrong to his ex-queen. He also noted that if he did anything evil to Chanel Chin God would judge his actions and put a curse on his head.

Read the full post below:

To whom it may concern

All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues now, I have this to say to you…. if I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me but if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way.

May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage Amen.

To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine. AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty.

I came in peace and love to all humanity thank you and God bless you all abundantly pelu Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi

