Controversial actress, Tonto Wigo Dikeh has her days and we’ve got her misty side this time around as we celebrate the birth of Christ. The Dubai based actress who returned to Nigeria recently shared beautiful Christmas photos with her son King Andre Omodayo Churchill. In the series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh thanked her fans for sticking around and also endears them to extend an arm of help to the less privileged around them.

TAKE TIME OUT TO BE A BLESSING TO SOMEONE THIS SEASON, SPREAD LOVE AND PUT A SMILE ON SOMEONE JUST LIKE JESUS WLD DO🎄❤️. She said

See beautiful photos below:

