Naira Marley is considering whether he should perform in a cage or in the open at his concert, “Marlian Fest”, that isn’t billed to hold this December.

The show which is one of the most anticipated event this festive period is set to take place on the 30th of December 2019, in Lagos at the Eko Convention center, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island.

Naira Marley, while recounting his experience at Zlatan Ibile’s show in Lagos, “Zlatan Live in Concert”, where he performed, stated that he might have to perform in a stage at Marlian Fest considering the way he was seriously mobbed at Zlatan’s show.

It happened countless number of that and at a period he had to call for help from his colleagues backstage to pull him up when the crowd almost dragged him down the stage.

It is true that Marlians have no monnaz and their leader, Naira Marley sure knows that his followers are stubborn so to escape being mobbed on stage for the second time, Naira Marley may perform in a cage as he had hinted.

See his tweet below;

Maybe I will need to b in the cage for MarlianFest. pic.twitter.com/bvYo9Im7L9 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 20, 2019

