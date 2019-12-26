Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni the Entertainer has unveiled another member of her family members and this time around, this one is not into music as her siblings, Niniola and Teni are

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Teni shares a picture of her younger sister who is a medical Doctor to celebrate her birthday. They share a very cunny resemblance that once can impersonate the other.

Teni’s younger sister, Teju Apata is a medical doctor who graduated in May this year. Like her sister, Teju has won awards for the Blanch Goens Endowed Scholarship.

Even though these amazing women have chosen different career parts, they are both excelling in their fields.

Meanwhile, Teni’s recent Billionaire song has become one of her biggest hit songs to dominate the market.

Checkout some hot photos of Teju below;

