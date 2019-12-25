Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has received a N600 gift from a die-hard fan.

The 41-year-old got a credit alert on Christmas Day and made it public, signaling she had begun receiving gifts ahead of her 42nd birthday on January 1.

“Awwww my first alert, someone sent me 600 naira, I feel so blessed! Didn’t believe anyone will send, I do appreciate y’all 😍😍Na play oh😂😂😂😂……pls don’t send again oh, love y’all 😂If you are this person, send me a DM 💋,” she said.

After receiving the alert, the actress made her account detail public to receive more credits.

In one post, Mercy said she was yet to receive ‘N1 million and above’ which some fans promised her.

