Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and Big Brother NAija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke have reconciled and Cubana has promised to spoil her with money this Christmas.

Mercy and Cubana’s dispute started shortly after Mercy was posed to have copped a mouthwatering endorsement deal with French winery, Moet & Chandon courtesy of Cubana Chief Priest but it later turned out that the story counter claims that Mercy of BBNaija is not a brand ambassador of Moet Hennessy as claimed.

Following that, Cubana Chief Proest deleted all photos and videos of Mercy from his social media and unfollowed her. The only remnant of anything relating to Mercy on Cubana’s page after the erase was a photo of the homecoming event that was organised for Mercy at De Angels grills and Bar, owned by his wife.

Now it seems the two parties have settled and they are about to shut down Owerri in the next two days. Cubana Chief Priest wrote on Instagram;

Iwe Nwanne Anaghi Eru Na Okpukpu @official_mercyeke My Baby 👶 Sister For Life, Congrats 🎊 On @mnm_luxury On 26th Dec. At Egbu #MyOwerri🇳🇬 M Buying The Whole Shop For Your People For Christmas 🎄 Make Stocks Available

