Nigerian reality TV star, Mercy Eke appears to be ending the year in a grand style as she is set to launch her highly anticipated clothing line on Sunday 22 December 2019. The Queen of highlights grabbed the centre stage this early Saturday morning after announcing the launch of her clothing line called MNM Luxury.

Mercy who has been rolling the drums for quite a few days now over a piece of big news, in an unveiling video has launched her own business line and apparently she models for herself. Captioning the video, she said:

Are you ready for affordable luxury? 💃 Follow @mnm_luxury.

Before watching the video, it is also worthy of note that fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo made the impeccable voiceover for the video. Watch below:

