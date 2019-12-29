Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, On Saturday, December 28th, 2019 celebrated her 40th birthday in a star-studded ceremony that saw Nollywood’s finest in attendance. Some of those in attendance include Mercy Johnson, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, and others.

A lot of celebrities had celebrated Uche on their Social media platforms before gracing her occasion which featured friends and family having a nice time with the mother of one who turned a year older. Most notable of them all was Mercy Johnson who gave a birthday shout out to her friend, calling her a queen and a great friend.

See more photos below….

