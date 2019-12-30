Veteran actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie is a proud mum today, December 30, as her first daughter, Purity Okojie turns 7 years and has taken to instagram to celebrate her.

She Shared a short video that showed herself and her three kids on Instagram, with a caption that contained gratitude, hope and joy.

Mercy Johnson wrote;

“Her voice echos in my head, my First fruit….mummy’s heart and smile…

My Purity is 7yrs old today….Thank you Lord is all i can say….Awesome God..”

Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie also announced Purity’s birthday on Instagram and prayed for God’s wisdom, divine protection, guidance and educational advancement upon her life.

