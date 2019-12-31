Big Brother Naija, season 4 reality game show winner, Mercy Eke, has acquired a sleek new Mercedes Benz SUV to her garage after the Big Brother Naija show but she kept it on a low, probably because of her deal with Innoson vehicle which seem to be an obstacle for Mercy.

Reports that she owned a Mercedes Benz is however not new, infact, we exclusively reported about it last month when Mercy Eke returned from Dubai and announced to her 920k IG followers that she has just gotten herself a well deserved gift that she has always desired from the Big Brother Naija house.

Now we have now obtained a clear video showing the sleek new ride and Mercy can be spotted in the video walking towards the product of her hardwork as she prepared to zoom the car.

Watch video below;

My favorite don't beg fans for daily contribution to buy car. She buys her cars with her money 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dCsmjzfE3T — 🛡🛡🛡 Disqualify me Mercy, i'm your Tacha (@Billionairebutt) December 24, 2019

HOT NOW