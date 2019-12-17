Iconic Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker shared adorable pictures of herself and her 11 years old daughter Tamara as they step out rocking matching outfit.

The light skinned actress reveals she has not had a minute to herself since her came home from school for the Christmas break but she is grateful for her life and health.

Taking to her Instagram, she said;

My baby girl is back home !!!

Hmmmnnn!!! 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️

Not one minute to myself since she landed😆😃… Thank God for good health.. 💃

See more photos below:

