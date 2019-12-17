Iconic Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker shared adorable pictures of herself and her 11 years old daughter Tamara as they step out rocking matching outfit.
The light skinned actress reveals she has not had a minute to herself since her came home from school for the Christmas break but she is grateful for her life and health.
Taking to her Instagram, she said;
My baby girl is back home !!!
Hmmmnnn!!! 🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️
Not one minute to myself since she landed😆😃… Thank God for good health.. 💃
See more photos below:
HOT NOW
- Tiwa Savage begs Wizkid to touch her bum on stage, See Wizkid’s reaction (Video)
- ‘I have taken your name for life’ – Shatta Wale replies Tonto Dikeh after giving him a Nigerian name
- Kanye West forgives Jay Z after 5 years beef, reunite at P.Diddy’s 50th birthday Party (Photos)
Discussion about this post