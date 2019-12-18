Nollywood actor, Bobby Obodo has taken to Twitter to speak about the poor quality of some of the Nigerian movies on Netflix.

Bobby shared his opinion on his Twitter account and according to him, some of these films are too painful to see because they are rife with poor production, predictable storylines, that many of these filmmakers only want to brag about having their films on the giant streamer.

He said:

Most of the movies we’re putting out on #Netflix are becoming painful to see. Such great opportunity to literally reach most parts of the world to showcase #Nollywood via the platform, & we fucking up. Errbody wants their “shit” on Netflix- I suspect for $$$ & bragging rights.

I hope creative producers/directors/writers start putting out good movies on there to save us the shame & ridicule that cld befall #Nollywood, before it’s too late. Lazy/predictable storylines, horrible extras, disastrous costumes, etc. Come on, mehn. This opporutnity is golden!

HOT NOW