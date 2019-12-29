Nigerian beatsmith, Rexxie, was the promising up and coming producer who masterminded the production of the late 2018 hit, “Able God”. Ever since then, we have been dancing to hits after hits from the studio of Rexxie.

Rexxie, although known to work frequently with Zlatan, has also laid down solid work for exciting names in the industry, such as Teni, Olamide and Duncan Mighty.

In a recent Tweet on social media, Rexxie revealed a rare music fact about himself stating that music production started with a big lie for him but look at what it is bringing to his table today.

Music production for me started with a BIG LIE! I lied to my friends that I made a beat, they recorded on it and the song blew in my school, then they needed more beats 😂😂😂🤷‍♂️ I had to go learn Fl Studio!

