D’banj’s beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow has shared a picture of their baby’s hand for the first time since he was born. Didi and D’banj had lost her first son, Daniel Oyebanjo III last year after he reportedly drowned in a pool. Nigerians were happy to receive the news when D’banj announced that he and his wife just welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Sharing a glimpse of her new son, she wrote:

“My heart will forever be missing a piece… but everyday gets better with you in it.”

See a screenshot of the post below

D’banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed their son on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in California, USA. The couple whose loss of their first child, Daniel Oyebanjo III hit the country hard, now have reasons to smile as they welcome their new son. D’banj and his wife have decided to keep their newborn from the Public eye as we all can’t wait to have the baby’s name and photos.

