Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is unarguably one of the top 5 most trending musicians at the moment and now, a Nigerian man has argued that Naira Marley’s fanbase is stronger than Davido, Wizkid and every other Nigerian Artiste.

The twitter user, who is also a Nigerian comedian stated that the Marlians are the strongest most dedicated fanbase in the Nigerian music industry.

He raised the argument after claims that he saw Naira Marley’s fans going around kissing his banners for his 30th December show.

According to the comedian, the people he saw kissed the banner like it was the real Naira Marley.

Read his tweet below;

Naira Marley @officialnairam1 is currently the Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan Base, I saw members of his NO BELT gang going around kissing his banners for his 30th December show,they kissed it like it was really Marley, hmm this MARLIAN movement is not a joke.

