Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy and his English girlfriend, Stefflon Don are currently in Nigeria for the holidays and they appear to be having a swell time. It’s very hard for any foreign celebrities to come down to Nigeria and not fall in love with the country. Stefflon Don has joined the umpteenth list of celebrities who seem to have fallen in love with Nigeria on their first visit.

We’ve had American rapper, Cardi B shower encomium on Nigerians after having the best weekend of her 2019 during her visit to the country a few weeks back, now we have Burna’s boo saying she has never seen lights so beautiful. This should be a big deal as most of the artistes come from the western world where everything seems to work.

Never seen lights like this b4, they almost as beautiful as my baby! She made the statement as she and her man drive around town in his newly acquired N125 million Rolls Royce Dawn

Watch the video below:

