It’s that time of the year where everyone feels nostalgic and also stay hopeful for the fast-approaching new year. A Nigerian lady and her siblings stunned social media users at the epic glow-up they’ve all had in the past twelve years. A lady identified as Damaris Blaq on Twitter, alongside her three siblings recreated a photograph they all took 12years ago.

Maintaining the exact spot and position, the lady and her sibling recreated the same photo to show how life has treated them well in the past decade. Nigerians trooped to the comments section to acknowledge how cute they all are and how they’ve really glowed up. See the photos below:

