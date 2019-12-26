Top Nigerian Singer, Wizkid was billed to perform at a high paying gig in Ilorin ahead of his Starboy concert in Lagos.

Few minutes into his performance at the Kwara Hotel venue of the concert, he was nearly mobbed as fans started climbing up the stage in an attempt to touch and hug the singer.

Omo See as em dey drag Wizkid like small tiger Gen. 😭😭😭😭#ilorin pic.twitter.com/TWifzfnSZI — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) December 25, 2019

Videos taken at the scene showed Starboy being manhandled by fans, it got out of control and the security had to intervene.

Another video shows Wizkid yawning while sitting on a white plastic chair provided by the organizers.

Wizkid went to #ilorin to perform and they gave him plastic chair to sitdown. Na PTA meeting?😭pic.twitter.com/4YGZ9fvLjR — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 25, 2019

The concert caused an uproar on social media, fans were outraged by the poor organisation and the Sub par treatment of an internationally renowned star.

Wizkid in reaction to the mobbing and experience in Ilorin, shared a video how his Nike footwear looked like after his performance in Ilorin. Starboy had to pull of his shoe. He probably threw it away. Lol.

See the video below;

I was told this happened to wizkid at #ilorin leemao😂

Burna was there too 😂 pic.twitter.com/Drq285hnOL — Your Mystical Writer ✍️ (@MysticalxWriter) December 26, 2019

Don't hesitate to hug me if we see abeg. O fe ni hug 😁 #ilorin — Alhaji Ablaii 🇳🇬 (@_ablaii) December 26, 2019

Ilorin people are wonderful o they turned star boy to a post utme candidate overnight. . . Wow😲😭#ilorin — MuhammedOG (@Abdulra10572344) December 26, 2019

In the spirit of #BoxingDay See this is someone’s girlfriend and she will be doing shakara to some guys but glory be to God see the way they are knacking her kondo for stage 🤣🤣🤣 she go need aboniki some help please #ilorin #DettyDecember pic.twitter.com/eNY4LVpdAh — You’re Lucky that I (@iamRashxo) December 26, 2019

But bants apart, people were really amazed to see Wizkid in #ilorin.

I guess that was why they were trying to hug him and all. It's not easy 😩😩

They thought he wouldn't come😩 — The Haeeshah🧕🏾🍫 (@Haeeshah_) December 26, 2019

Seriously there's nothing bad sitting on a plastic chair…. As Africans we always read meaning to some things that is meaningless ,after all he has been paid and he came so leave #ilorin people make them do anyhow they like😂 😂 https://t.co/frjhVjrtd3 — Mc Joo Official (@OfficialJoo) December 26, 2019

This guy wizkid is second to none. Imagine leaving crazy #ilorin For burna boy concert… Without feeling exhausted, and he still has a show tonight. — 🎅🏽JAM🐦 🎈🎉🎊27🎉🎊🎈 (@official_LeoRex) December 26, 2019

Love the Job, or the money. Hmm🤔 If Wizkid loves to perform, he won't choose that #ilorin stage. He would choose o2 Arena. Lol😁 Do you still love your Job or the money? — Femi Lacasta (@FemiLacasta) December 26, 2019

