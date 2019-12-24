American rapper and business mogul P.Diddy held his 50th birthday party following his actual birthday back in November. Apparently, the American Entertainment Industry heavyweights were in attendance…including Kanye West and Jay Z, who had the reunion fans have been waiting years for.

P.Diddy shared a video that captured the highlights of his expensive, star-studded Golden jubilee celebration…Save for The fast-paced cuts; The sound design; The monochrome colour grading representing black excellence: and The transitions, Nigerians chose to see one of theirs who ably represented the country at the party.

Check 1:37 time stamp of the video below to peep the woman in traditional Nigerian attire:

All I'm gonna say is…. WATCH THIS!! pic.twitter.com/KDHNFKy68B — Diddy (@Diddy) December 24, 2019

