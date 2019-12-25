Nina and fan fans of Tacha have now turned to cats and rats on social media after she recently dragged Tacha on social media.
Nina who didn’t let go of what Tacha has done in the past, made news a few hours ago after she took to call Tacha out when the 2019 BBNaija housemate announced that she got a Benz from her fans.
Tacha’s fans who have always shown that they are die-hard for her didn’t let her stress herself fighting the battle as they took it up with Nina. They have been shooting insults at Nina since the matter ensued, and just a few hours ago, another Titan dragged Nina, saying she looks like an abandoned property.
Nina, of course, wasted no time in responding to the troll offering to send the person Christmas food to ease the hate.
See the exchange below;
