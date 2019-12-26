Nina IVY was dragged into the trending story that surfaced today after Big Brother Naija 2019 former housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni got engaged.

It appears that fans have been dragging her over the engagement of Khafi and Gedoni, because she was once in a romantic relationship with a former housemate, Miracle, as well but it didn’t end up well and they went their separate ways after the show.

Nina hasn’t now spoken about the engagement. Without Congratulating Khafi and Gedoni, she said she can’t find a reason why fan she are dragging her into the topic, stating that it is not a must she gets married to a BBNaija housemate.

She wrote;

“I don’t get why my name is being mentioned in this whole Bbn marriage thing, must I marry a big brother housemate I bet you all ain’t ready for me tho Lol” ‘

See post below;

