Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, took to Instagram today to announce that she and her former husband, Chima Ojokwu are officially divorced.

Juliet who once worked as a presenter with popular Nigerian lifestyle and music TV channel SoundCity, disseminated the information on IG, stating that even though it has been the most stressful one year, she was happy to be finally done with the divorce proceeding.

She wrote;

“After a whole year of sleepless nights, amidst the most challenging and emotional phase of my life, going through a divorce.

“The meetings, the mediation, the conferences, the trials, the tears, the joy, the fights, the prayers, the guilt, the smile, the laughter, the goal, the strength, the courage, the regret, the confusion, the depression, the glory, the loneliness, the truth, IT IS FINALLY OVER.

“Divorcing a Narcissist is one of the most painful and stressful situations you can ever imagine!.

“I wish it did not have to end this way but at the end of it, all that counts is what is in the best interest of my beautiful babies.

“After years of not wanting to let go, I have conquered my greatest fear of losing my family but I also gained the strength to never give up and the love to put my children’s needs before my own.

“I am a ‘MOM’ first and that is what I will always be. Divorce is no joke and should not be an option in your marriage.

“But if it puts your life and your kids’ life at risk, all I will say to you is please be brave.

“OFFICIALLY DIVORCED TODAY! Plus Donald Trump got impeached today too. OH Well!!! .

“To all the people that stood by me through this journey, THANK YOU SO MUCH! I LOVE YOU. Old chapter closed. HELLO NEW CHAPTER. Cheers to 2020. #QueenJuju,” she wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the TV presenter were involved in one of the messiest celebrity breakup scandal of 2018, following infidelity claims to even photos of domestic abuse, making the headlines for weeks in 2019.