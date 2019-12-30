Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola dedicated her baby, Zion in church yesterday and it had some top names in attendance. The actress who welcomed her baby boy three months ago in The US, held his baby dedication in church and had a star-studded reception afterward.

Wumi Toriola took to her Instagram page to thank colleagues, friends, and family for turning up for the occasion. Sharing photos and video from the event, she wrote:

Gratitude turns what we have into enough. Premised on the above, I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder. I am still overwhelmed by the show of love given to me and my family yesterday at the dedication of Zion Olajuwon Fajobi. Despite how busy your respective schedules are, you all took time to celebrate with us. Many thanks to our families, friends, esteemed industry colleagues, media houses and fans for standing firm behind us. Of course, we thank all vendors on duty yesterday for the smooth flow of eatables. The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see. I can’t thank you all enough. May we all have reasons to celebrate one another.

Watch video below:

More photos below:

